Giro d'Italia Results

Giro d’Italia Results

May 26, 2017
Friday
At Piancavallo, Italy
19th Stage
118-mile leg from Pordenone to Asiago

1. Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky, 4:53:00.

2. Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1:49 behind.

3. Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac, 1:54.

4. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team, 2:12.

5. Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky, 3:06.

6. Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo, 3:51.

7. Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team, same time.

8. Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina, 5:05.

9. Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF, same time.

10. Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina, 6:44.

50. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing Team, 19:26.

77. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 23:23.

119. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 28:11.

122. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

131. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, same time.

153. Alex Howes, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, same time.

Overall Standings
(After 19 stages)

1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 85:02:40.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :38.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :43.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :53.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:21.

6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:30.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:48.

8. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 6:35.

9. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:03.

10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 7:37.

22. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 50:19.

41. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 1:39:57.

68. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:32:30.

73. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, 2:42:45.

80. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:52:36.

134. Alex Howes, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, 3:56:44.

Sports News
