Giro d’Italia Results

|Friday
|At Piancavallo, Italy
|19th Stage
|118-mile leg from Pordenone to Asiago
1. Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky, 4:53:00.
2. Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1:49 behind.
3. Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac, 1:54.
4. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team, 2:12.
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
5. Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky, 3:06.
6. Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo, 3:51.
7. Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team, same time.
8. Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina, 5:05.
9. Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF, same time.
10. Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina, 6:44.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
50. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing Team, 19:26.
77. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 23:23.
119. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 28:11.
122. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.
131. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, same time.
153. Alex Howes, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After 19 stages)
1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 85:02:40.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :38.
3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :43.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :53.
5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:21.
6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:30.
7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:48.
8. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 6:35.
9. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:03.
10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 7:37.
22. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 50:19.
41. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 1:39:57.
68. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:32:30.
73. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, 2:42:45.
80. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:52:36.
134. Alex Howes, United States, Cannondale-Drapac, 3:56:44.