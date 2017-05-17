Sports Listen

Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady had a concussion last year

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 10:04 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Gisele Bundchen says her husband Tom Brady suffered a concussion in 2016, the year the Patriots began a season in which the star quarterback led the Patriots to another Super Bowl title.

The Brazilian supermodel told “CBS This Morning” in an interview that aired Wednesday that Brady does have concussions, but “we don’t talk about it.” She added that she doesn’t feel that the aggressive nature of football is healthy. Bundchen was responding to a question from interviewer Charlie Rose about Brady’s comments that Bundchen wanted him to retire.

Brady started in 12 regular season games and three playoff games last season, including the Super Bowl. He sat out the first four games last season while serving a suspension over the “Deflategate” scandal.

Brady was not listed on the team’s injury report for a concussion or head injury at any point during either the 2016 calendar year or the 2016 season. The team did report leg, thigh and ankle injuries for him during that span.

The Patriots declined to comment on the report. A league spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

