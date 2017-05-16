Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

AT&T BYRON NELSON

Site: Irving, Texas.

Course: TPC Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas. Yardage: 7,166. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.5 million (First prize: $1,350,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Last week: Si Woo Kim won The Players Championship.

Notes: The field is particularly strong this year with four of the top six in the world — Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth. … Garcia will try to become only the fourth back-to-back winner since the tournament began in 1944, and the first since Tom Watson in 1980. The other successful title defenses belonged to Jack Nicklaus (1970-71) and Sam Snead (1957-58). … Spieth’s best finish in his hometown event was a tie for 16th in 2010, when he was a 16-year-old in high school. … The tournament is leaving the TPC Four Seasons Resort next year for Trinity Forest, which was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. … The top 60 in the world after this week receive an exemption into the U.S. Open. Two weeks remain before the top 50 are exempt to the British Open. … Garcia’s two victories at the Byron Nelson were in playoffs, against Robert Damron in 2004 and against Brooks Koepka last year.

Next week: Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial.

LPGA TOUR

KINGSMILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Williamsburg, Va.

Course: River Course at Kingsmill Resort. Yardage: 6,430. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.3 million (First prize: $195,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p .m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last tournament: Sei Young Kim won the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

Notes: Typically one of the strongest fields of the year, this features 20 of the top 25 in the world ranking, including the top six — Lydia Ko, So Yeon Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn, In Gee Chun, Lexi Thompson and Shanshan Feng. The only players from the top 10 not playing are Olympic gold medalist Inbee Park (No. 7) and Ha Na Jang (No. 10). … Ko now has gone 18 starts since she last won at the Marathon Classic last summer. … The No. 1 spot is up for grabs again among the top three, who are separated by an average of 0.25 points. Nine months ago, the average points differential between No. 1 and No. 2 was 7.04. … Through 10 tournaments this year, the LPGA Tour still has not had a multiple winner. … Cristie Kerr, who won in Hawaii for her 19th career victory, is a three-time winner of the event. … Jiyai Shin won a nine-hole playoff at the Kingsmill Championship (all on the 18th hole) to beat Paula Creamer in 2012 in the longest sudden-death playoff in LPGA history.

Next week: LPGA Volvik Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

REGIONS TRADITION

Site: Birmingham, Ala.

Course: Greystone Golf & CC (Founders Course). Yardage: 7,299. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.3 million (First prize: $345,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: John Daly won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: This is the first of five majors for the 50-and-older circuit, and all of them will be played over the next seven tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, including the Senior PGA Championship next week. … Jack Nicklaus is a four-time winner of the Tradition. … Langer will be going for his eighth career major on the senior circuit. … Kevin Sutherland finished fourth in the Insperity Invitational two weeks ago for his ninth consecutive top 10. He has finished in the top 10 in just under half of his 62 events on the PGA Tour Champions, though he still hasn’t won. … John Daly and Vijay Singh are both coming off victories, with Singh teaming with Carlos Franco in the Legends of Golf and Daly winning in Houston. … Singh tied for 16th last week in The Players Championship. He has yet to win an individual title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR

THE ROCCO FORTE OPEN

Site: Sicily, Italy.

Course: Verdura Golf Club. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 71.

Purse: 1 million euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Last week: Matt Wallace won the Portugal Open.

Notes: The field includes a pair of Masters champions in Mike Weir (2003) and Trevor Immelman (2008). … Edoardo Molinari, who won the Trophee Hassan II last month, is lead contender from the Italian group of players. … Also in the field are Matteo Manassero and Nino Bertasio, who represented Italy in the Olympics last summer in Rio. … Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is playing in Italy. … This is one of three new tournaments on the European Tour schedule this year. … Masters champion Sergio Garcia leads the Race to Dubai, while Jon Rahm is at No. 3 even though the 22-year-old from Spain has yet to play a regular European Tour event as a pro. Rahm has made his points through the World Golf Championships and the Masters.

Next week: BMW PGA Championship.

WEB.COM TOUR

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

Site: Greer, S.C.

Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 71.

Purse: $675,000 (First prize: $121,500).

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Richy Werenski.

Last tournament: Nate Lashley won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

Next tournament: Rex Hospital Open.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Thailand Open, Thai CC, Bangpakong, Thailand. Defending champion: K.T. Kim. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Kansai Open, Joyo CC, Kyoto, Japan. Defending champion: Byung-Min Cho. Online: www.jgto.org

Korean PGA: SK Telecom Open, Sky 72 GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Sanghee Lee. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

Challenge Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Match Play, La Cala Resort, Andalucia, Spain. New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour of Australasia: TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Kalgoorlie, Australia. Defending champion: Stephen Dartnall. Online: www.pga.org.au

Sunshine Tour: Lombard Insurance Classic, Royal Swazi CC, Swaziland, South Africa. Defending champion: Merrick Bremner. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

WOMEN:

Legends Tour: Red Nose Day Walgreens Championship, Geneva National Resort, Lake Geneva, Wis. Defending champion: Laura Davies. Online: www.thelegendstour.com

Korean LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Chukyo Television Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC, Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: www.lpga.or.jp