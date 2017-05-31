Gonzalez gets 1st win since April as Nats beat Giants 6-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gio Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning to win for the first time in more than a month, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece as the NL East leaders won their fourth in five games. Jayson Werth added two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.

One night after a wild, bench-clearing brawl that resulted in suspensions for Washington outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland, the teams played without incident.

Each player appealed his penalty, keeping both eligible to participate until resolutions are reached.

The only reminder of the fight came when Harper was booed by the AT&T Park crowd every at-bat. The Nationals slugger, who received a four-game ban Tuesday from Major League Baseball, went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and twice left the bases loaded.