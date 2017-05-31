Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gonzalez gets 1st win…

Gonzalez gets 1st win since April as Nats beat Giants 6-3

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN May 31, 2017 2:12 am < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gio Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning to win for the first time in more than a month, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece as the NL East leaders won their fourth in five games. Jayson Werth added two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.

One night after a wild, bench-clearing brawl that resulted in suspensions for Washington outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland, the teams played without incident.

Each player appealed his penalty, keeping both eligible to participate until resolutions are reached.

Advertisement

The only reminder of the fight came when Harper was booed by the AT&T Park crowd every at-bat. The Nationals slugger, who received a four-game ban Tuesday from Major League Baseball, went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and twice left the bases loaded.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gonzalez gets 1st win…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.