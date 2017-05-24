Sports Listen

Hall of Famer’s widow causes stir with memorabilia auction

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:49 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Memorabilia from baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell is being auctioned and family members say they’re hurt and angry that his widow is selling the items, including his World Series ring and his National League MVP award.

The Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rQ4NqV ) that the second wife of the late Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman, Margaret Weller-Stargell, decided on the auction, which begins Wednesday.

Dolores Stargell, who was married to Stargell from 1962 to 1983, says she, her children and grandchildren weren’t told about the auction being conducted by SCP Auctions Inc. In a letter on Facebook they say Stargell would want some of his “lifetime achievements to be on display.”

Weller-Stargell says the auction is legal. She plans on donating some of the proceeds to various charities.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

