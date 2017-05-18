Sports Listen

Harden, James headline All-NBA first team

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 2:36 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston’s James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

The third All-NBA team includes Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

