Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Toledo Speedway

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:13 pm 2 min read
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Burton raced to his first ARCA Racing Series victory Sunday in only his second career start, rallying to catch Dalton Sargeant at Toledo Speedway.

Burton, the 16-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, overcame a stall on his first pit stop and passed Sargeant with eight laps to go.

“This No. 28 Dex Imaging Camry was on point today, probably the best race car I’ve ever driven,” Burton said. “I really appreciate all my guys on this MDM team for not giving up on me. Dalton’s a great driver. The difference between us and him was our cars. We struggled on short runs, but on long runs, we just mowed him down.”

Sargeant finished second after leading 161 of 200 laps in the race slowed by nine cautions for 70 laps on the half-mile oval.

“It got pretty intense over those last few laps, but it was a solid points day for us,” Sargeant said. “We just got too tight toward the end of that last run and Harrison was able to get around us.”

Burton worked his way to the front after the early trouble.

“It took us a while to get there,” Burton said. “The cautions didn’t help us because we weren’t as good on the short runs. We were going 110 percent over the last few laps. That’s what it takes to win these races. I felt like the (tires) stayed with us longer than anyone else today. I’m just blessed to be able to race for MDMI. Had a lot of fun out there. I hope we can run some more ARCA races.”

The Huntersville, North Carolina, driver is racing full-time for MDM Motorsports in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, and also running some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Chad Finley was third, followed by Zane Smith, Riley Herbst, Austin Theriault, Gus Dean, Christian Eckes, Vinnie Miller and Tyler Roahrig. Natalie Decker was 11th in her series debut.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

