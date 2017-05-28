Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harvey wins second straight…

Harvey wins second straight start as Mets beat Pirates 7-2

By JOHN PERROTTO May 28, 2017 11:38 pm 3 min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Sunday night.

The one-time Mets ace, hampered by injuries and off-field issues the last two seasons, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked two. Harvey (4-3) beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday when he allowed two runs in five innings and has consecutive victories for the first time since winning his first two starts of the season.

Harvey had failed to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in his previous five starts, in which he had a combined 21 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

Gregory Polanco led off the second inning with his third home run to open the scoring but that was the only run the Pirates managed off Harvey.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Tyler Glasnow (2-4) was tagged for five runs in five innings.

Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson each had three of the Mets’ 14 hits, while Asdrubal Cabrera added two.

Cabrera’s two-run double in the fourth inning off the top of the center-field wall put the Mets ahead 2-1. Bruce hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth.

Polanco, Josh Harrison and David Freese each had two hits for Pittsburgh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (left elbow irritation) pitched five perfect innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, striking out eight against El Paso in a 73-pitch outing. . RHP Seth Lugo (partial elbow ligament tear) pitched six innings in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton and allowed three runs and eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks . There was no update on LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained left hamstring), who felt tightness in his right quadriceps following first rehab game Friday night for Class A St. Lucie and is not expected to play until at least Tuesday.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer surgery) pitched three scoreless innings Sunday in first rehab start for Double-A Altoona, allowing one hit and striking out six at Erie in an Eastern League game. Taillon returned to the mound just 20 days after his May 8 surgery.

PILL ON THE HILL?

Mets rookie right-hander Tyler Pill is tentatively scheduled to make his first major league start Tuesday night against Milwaukee in New York if he’s not needed to pitch in relief Monday night against the Brewers.

Pill took the loss in his major league debut Saturday, giving up the winning run in the 10th inning against the Pirates, a day after being called up from Las Vegas. He was a combined 4-1 with 1.60 ERA in nine starts with Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night against Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza (2-1, 3.60) in the opener of a four-game series. Gsellman allowed three runs in six innings against San Diego on Wednesday in a no-decision after two relief appearances.

Pirates: Open a three-game home series Monday against Arizona with RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.93) facing RHP Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.82). Williams is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA in four starts since moving into the rotation when Taillon went on the disabled list.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harvey wins second straight…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.