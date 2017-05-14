Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2.

The Yankees stopped their first three-game losing streak since the opening week of the season.

The Astros, who had won five in a row, began the day a big league-best 25-11 record. They were trying to move 15 games over .500 for the first time since they went 89-73 in 2005 and won their only NL pennant.

New York trailed 3-1 before Starlin Castro’s tying, two-run homer off Mike Fiers in the fourth.

Aaron Judge followed with his major league-leading 14th homer, a 441-foot drive off the padding above the center-field restaurant behind Monument Park, where a plaque honoring Jeter was to be unveiled during the ceremony before the night game.

The Yankees announced before the opener that closer Aroldis Chapman will be out at least a month because of a sore shoulder, forcing them to reshuffle their bullpen, and Houston took a 6-4 lead in the seventh against Adam Warren (1-0).

New York came right back in the bottom half when Matt Holliday hit a run-scoring infield single against Will Harris (1-1) and Castro tied the score with an opposite-field double to right off Devenski, who had stranded all seven of his inherited runners this year coming in.

Judge was intentionally walked, Didi Gregorius struck out on three pitches and Headley hit a drive to the gap in right-center that rolled to the wall. Chris Carter followed with an RBI double for a 10-6 lead, and Brett Gardner added an eighth-inning homer off Tony Sipp.

Only a few thousand fans were at Yankee Stadium for the start of an afternoon makeup of Saturday’s rainout, and more rain fell during the Yankees’ two rallies.

The Bleacher Creatures’ first-inning Roll Call of Yankees starters included Jeter, who led New York to five World Series titles during a big league career that spanned 1995-2014, and fans chanted Jeter’s name in the late innings.

Masahiro Tanaka (5-1) was to start the second game for the Yankees and Charlie Morton (4-2) for the Astros.

Pitching on six days’ rest, Yankees starter Luis Severino got just three outs with his first 44 pitches and was chased after 77 pitches and 2 1/3 innings, but Chad Green followed with 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Fiers, who has allowed a big league-high 16 homers, gave up four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Houston had gone ahead 6-4 in the seventh when Evan Gattis’ second RBI single tied the score, and with runners at the corners and one out, Marwin Gonzalez hit a potential double-play grounder to Castro. The second baseman’s back flip to Gregorius went into left field as the go-ahead run scored, and Yuli Gurriel followed with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird, who hasn’t played since May 1 because of a bone bruise in his right ankle, still has not been cleared to resume baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Astros: Joe Musgrove (2-3) starts Monday’s series opener at Miami. Musgrove and Dallas Keuchel planned to fly ahead of the team Sunday evening.

Yankees: After an off day, CC Sabathia (2-2) starts Tuesday at Kansas City.