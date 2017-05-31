Hedges, Lamet help Padres hand Cubs 5th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Hedges had a home run and four RBIs, rookie Dinelson Lamet produced another strong outing and the San Diego Padres beat the Cubs 6-2 on Tuesday night, giving Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Hedges hit a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Padres clinched the three-game series against the struggling Cubs.

Lamet (2-0), one of Padres’ top prospects, was making his Petco Park debut and looking to build on his stellar first start. Against the New York Mets on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits.

He was nearly as good against the world champion Cubs, limiting them to two runs, five hits and a walk over five innings. For the second straight start, he struck out eight.

Eddie Butler (2-1) was seeking his third straight win, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings, charged with six runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Hunter Renfroe had a two-run double in the fifth that put the Padres up 4-2 and gave him six RBIs in two games.

Hedges got to reliever Brian Duensing for another two-run double into the left field corner, extending the edge to 6-2.

Kyle Schwarber burned Lamet on an 0-2 pitch, turning on an elevated fastball for a solo homer in the fifth to tie it at 2.

Hedges’ ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot off Butler’s fastball, pushed the Padres ahead 2-1 in the second inning. Franchy Cordero opened with a single.

The Cubs struck first when Willson Contreras’ bad-hop grounder got past Cory Spangenberg at third for a double in the second for a 1-0 edge, scoring Cordero after he singled.

Chicago, which has fallen a game under .500, has nine hits in the series’ first two games. They left nine runners on base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Ben Zobrist is starting but a sprained left wrist is restricting him when he bats right-handed. He’s avoiding hitting from that side but is getting better, according to manager Joe Maddon.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (hip inflammation) threw his first bullpen session Tuesday since going on the DL on May 20. … RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder strain) has yet to throw after going on the DL May 14. … CF Manuel Margot (strained left calf) had an MRI, which the team said came out well.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.92) has lost three of his last four starts. Against the Padres, Arrieta is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He last faced them in August when he threw eight shutout innings.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.19) has lost his last two decisions after setting a franchise mark with six straight no-decisions to start a season. Perdomo has pitched against the Cubs just once, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks in three innings.

