Hedges powers Padres to 6-3 victory over slumping White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

Matt Szczur also homered on the first pitch of only the 10th game ever between the teams. Wil Myers went deep in the ninth, Allen Cordoba had three hits and Jhoulys Chacin (4-3) pitched into the seventh inning, helping San Diego bounce back from a disappointing 5-2 loss at Texas.

Hedges grounded a two-run double down the third base line in the third, giving the Padres a 3-0 lead. He delivered again with two out in the fifth, hitting a drive to left off Miguel Gonzalez (3-3) for his eighth homer.

Leury Garcia connected twice for the White Sox, who have dropped nine of 11 overall. He had four homers in 183 career games coming into the day.

Advertisement

Garcia’s fourth homer of the season chased Chacin and trimmed San Diego’s lead to 5-3 with one out in the seventh. But the Padres used four relievers to close out their second win in their last nine games.

Ryan Buchter worked the eighth and Brandon Maurer got three outs for his fifth save in six chances. Maurer also pitched Thursday night against the Rangers and allowed four runs in the ninth inning, including Mike Napoli’s game-ending, three-run shot.

Buchter got some help from his defense when first baseman Yangervis Solarte went into the stands for a terrific catch on Matt Davidson’s foul popup for the final out of the inning.

Gonzalez allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. The right-hander also walked four and struck out two in his third straight loss.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS

Szczur returned to Chicago after he was designated for assignment by the Cubs last Saturday. It was his third start in four games with the Padres, who acquired him in a trade on Monday.

“It was an easy transition for me,” Szczur said. “All the guys are great, and it’s been enjoyable so far.”

IN MOURNING

The White Sox will play the series with a short bench while starting shortstop Tim Anderson is back home in Alabama for the funeral of a close friend. The team was not able to use the bereavement list for Anderson because he did not lose a relative.

“Like I said, good for the organization for doing something like that for him,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Yeah, we’re going to be one short but that’s OK. We’ll deal with it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: It sounds as if RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring strain) will be activated from the disabled list at some point this weekend. “Not happening today, obviously,” manager Andy Green said. “My initial thought is probably pushing it to Sunday.”

White Sox: C Geovany Soto (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to visit a doctor on Monday.

UP NEXT

Padres right-hander Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.06 ERA) tries to win his third consecutive start in the second game of the series on Saturday night. Rookie right-hander Dylan Covey (0-3, 8.28 ERA) gets the ball for the White Sox, looking for his first major league win in his sixth start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap