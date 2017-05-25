Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion has hired Nikki McCray-Penson as its women’s basketball coach. McCray-Penson had been an assistant at South Carolina since 2008. Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig says McCray-Penson was chosen from a field of more than 100 applicants.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has named Andres Pedroso men’s tennis coach and the Cavaliers’ director of tennis. Athletic director Craig Littlepage made the announcement a day after Virginia’s men’s team won its third consecutive national championship. Pedroso spent four years as the Cavaliers’ associate head coach from 2010-14, and has since worked as a private instructor in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain postponed two Atlantic Coast Conference tournament games Wednesday and reshuffled pool play to four contests each Thursday and Friday. Virginia’s game Thursday against Duke will start at 3 p.m., while the Miami-Wake Forest contest moves to Friday morning. Top-seeded Louisville’s games against Notre Dame on Thursday night and Florida State on Friday remain on schedule.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drivers Red Byron and Ron Hornaday Jr. will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame along with three others. Three-time NASCAR Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham and broadcaster Ken Squier also were voted in Wednesday. Robert Yates, a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner, was selected by 94 percent of the voters.