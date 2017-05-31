Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece Tuesday night in the Washington Nationals’ 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Jayson Werth added two hits and Michael A. Taylor had two RBIs for the Nats. Orlando Calixte had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has been suspended four games and San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland received a six-game suspension for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl. Both players planned to appeal. Harper charged the mound Monday after Strickland hit him with a pitch.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday both homered twice Tuesday night as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Aaron Judge added two RBIs for the Yankees. Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 36-year-old Tennessee man has been charged after throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final. Police say Jacob Waddell threw the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink Monday night during the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game. Waddell told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he was a “dumb redneck with a bad idea.”