Hoosiers guard Robert Johnson announces return to school

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:52 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers guard Robert Johnson will return for his senior season.

The three-year starter made the announcement on his Twitter account two days before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Johnson was one of four Indiana players to declare early for the NBA draft. The other three — forward OG Anunoby, guard James Blackmon Jr. and center Thomas Bryant — all opted to stay in the draft and are signing with agents.

The 6-foot-3 Virginia native has averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 98 games, making 87 career starts.

But this will be the first season Johnson hasn’t played for Tom Crean, who was fired in March. Former Dayton coach Archie Miller was hired as Crean’s replacement.

__

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

