Houston Dash, coach Waldrum part ways

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 11:51 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dash and head coach Randy Waldrum have agreed to part ways.

Waldurm has been coach of the Dash since they joined the National Women’s Soccer League team in 2014. Before that he was head coach of the women’s team at Notre Dame from 1999-2014.

With Waldrum, the Dash went 19-39-13 over three seasons. Houston has lost four games in a row this season.

Club President Chris Canetti cited poor results as the reason for the decision.

“This is a tough decision to make, but we all want the team to do well. This group has the talent to fight for a playoff spot and there are a lot of games left to reach that goal,” Waldrum said in a statement.

Waldrum has been offered a technical advisory role with the club.

Assistant coach Omar Morales will manage the Dash in Saturday’s game at the Washington Spirit.

