Indians 10, Royals 1

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:09 pm < a min read
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 4 2
Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Daniel. rf 3 0 0 0
L.Cain cf 3 0 1 0 B.Zmmer ph-cf 2 1 1 1
Soler lf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 2 3 2
S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
Butera c 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 5 2 3 0
J.Bnfco rf 3 1 1 1 A.Jcksn cf-rf 3 1 2 3
Moss dh 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf-cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 38 10 18 10
Kansas City 000 010 000— 1
Cleveland 002 133 10x—10

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), B.Zimmer (2), Jose.Ramirez (9), A.Jackson (5). HR_J.Bonifacio (7), Kipnis (5). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Jose.Ramirez (3). SF_A.Jackson 2 (2). S_E.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy L,4-4 4 9 6 6 3 2
Maness 1 1 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 0
Wood 2 4 1 1 0 3
Cleveland
Tomlin W,3-6 9 6 1 1 0 3

D.Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).

