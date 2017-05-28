Indians 10, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Zmmer ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Soler lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|J.Bnfco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jcksn cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Moss dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|38
|10
|18
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|133
|10x—10
DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), B.Zimmer (2), Jose.Ramirez (9), A.Jackson (5). HR_J.Bonifacio (7), Kipnis (5). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Jose.Ramirez (3). SF_A.Jackson 2 (2). S_E.Gonzalez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy L,4-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Maness
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Wood
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Tomlin W,3-6
|9
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
D.Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).