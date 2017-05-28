Indians 10, Royals 1

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 4 2 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Daniel. rf 3 0 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 0 1 0 B.Zmmer ph-cf 2 1 1 1 Soler lf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 2 3 2 S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0 Butera c 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 5 2 3 0 J.Bnfco rf 3 1 1 1 A.Jcksn cf-rf 3 1 2 3 Moss dh 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 38 10 18 10

Kansas City 000 010 000— 1 Cleveland 002 133 10x—10

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), B.Zimmer (2), Jose.Ramirez (9), A.Jackson (5). HR_J.Bonifacio (7), Kipnis (5). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Jose.Ramirez (3). SF_A.Jackson 2 (2). S_E.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Duffy L,4-4 4 9 6 6 3 2 Maness 1 1 0 0 0 0 Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 0 Wood 2 4 1 1 0 3 Cleveland Tomlin W,3-6 9 6 1 1 0 3

D.Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).