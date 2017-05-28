Sports Listen

Sports News

Indians 10, Royals 1

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:09 pm < a min read
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Cain cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Soler lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303
S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Butera c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Bonifacio rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Moss dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Gordon lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 3
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .242
Robertson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Zimmer ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .296
Brantley lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .304
Santana 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .232
Encarnacion dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .225
Ramirez 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .274
Jackson cf-rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .268
R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .143
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .100
Totals 38 10 18 10 4 5
Kansas City 000 010 000— 1 6 0
Cleveland 002 133 10x—10 18 0

a-doubled for Robertson in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), Ramirez (9), Jackson (5), Zimmer (2). HR_Bonifacio (7), off Tomlin; Kipnis (5), off Wood. RBIs_Bonifacio (16), Kipnis 2 (19), Brantley (21), Santana 2 (29), Jackson 3 (5), R.Perez (6), Zimmer (4). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Ramirez (3). SF_Jackson 2. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Moss, Gordon, Butera); Cleveland 6 (Robertson 2, Santana, Encarnacion, R.Perez, Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Brantley, R.Perez. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Hosmer); Cleveland 1 (Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 4-4 4 9 6 6 3 2 89 3.54
Maness 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50
Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 0 41 27.00
Wood 2 4 1 1 0 3 34 9.17
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin, W, 3-6 9 6 1 1 0 3 111 5.79

Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maness 2-1. WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).

