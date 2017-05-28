Indians 10, Royals 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Cain cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Soler lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303 S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Butera c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Bonifacio rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Moss dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Gordon lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Totals 32 1 6 1 0 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .242 Robertson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Zimmer ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .296 Brantley lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .304 Santana 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .232 Encarnacion dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .225 Ramirez 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .274 Jackson cf-rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .268 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .143 Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .100 Totals 38 10 18 10 4 5

Kansas City 000 010 000— 1 6 0 Cleveland 002 133 10x—10 18 0

a-doubled for Robertson in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), Ramirez (9), Jackson (5), Zimmer (2). HR_Bonifacio (7), off Tomlin; Kipnis (5), off Wood. RBIs_Bonifacio (16), Kipnis 2 (19), Brantley (21), Santana 2 (29), Jackson 3 (5), R.Perez (6), Zimmer (4). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Ramirez (3). SF_Jackson 2. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Moss, Gordon, Butera); Cleveland 6 (Robertson 2, Santana, Encarnacion, R.Perez, Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Brantley, R.Perez. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Hosmer); Cleveland 1 (Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 4-4 4 9 6 6 3 2 89 3.54 Maness 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50 Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 0 41 27.00 Wood 2 4 1 1 0 3 34 9.17 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin, W, 3-6 9 6 1 1 0 3 111 5.79

Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maness 2-1. WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).