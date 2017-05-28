Indians 10, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Soler lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Moss dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gordon lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Robertson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Santana 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Jackson cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Totals
|38
|10
|18
|10
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|133
|10x—10
|18
|0
a-doubled for Robertson in the 6th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Hosmer 2 (10), Kipnis (6), Ramirez (9), Jackson (5), Zimmer (2). HR_Bonifacio (7), off Tomlin; Kipnis (5), off Wood. RBIs_Bonifacio (16), Kipnis 2 (19), Brantley (21), Santana 2 (29), Jackson 3 (5), R.Perez (6), Zimmer (4). SB_Merrifield (5), Brantley (5), Ramirez (3). SF_Jackson 2. S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Moss, Gordon, Butera); Cleveland 6 (Robertson 2, Santana, Encarnacion, R.Perez, Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Brantley, R.Perez. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Hosmer); Cleveland 1 (Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 4-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|89
|3.54
|Maness
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.50
|Almonte
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|41
|27.00
|Wood
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|9.17
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin, W, 3-6
|9
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|111
|5.79
Duffy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Maness 2-1. WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:48. A_23,136 (35,051).
