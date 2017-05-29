Indians 5, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Pinder ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 K.Davis lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .227 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Healy dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .271 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 1-Phegley pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .193 a-Canha ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Totals 33 3 7 3 1 12

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Ramirez 3b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .287 Gomes c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .239 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Jackson rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .273 Robertson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 33 5 9 5 2 7

Oakland 000 000 201—3 7 2 Cleveland 001 400 00x—5 9 0

a-struck out for Joyce in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

E_Lowrie 2 (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramirez 2 (11), Zimmer (3). HR_Alonso (14), off Carrasco; Healy (9), off Carrasco; K.Davis (16), off Allen; Jackson (2), off Mengden; Santana (6), off Mengden; Encarnacion (10), off Mengden. RBIs_K.Davis (32), Alonso (31), Healy (23), Santana (30), Encarnacion (21), Gomes (13), Jackson 2 (7). SB_Ramirez 2 (5), Zimmer (3). SF_Jackson.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Plouffe, Joyce); Cleveland 5 (Kipnis 2, Lindor, Zimmer, Jackson). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Plouffe. GIDP_Lowrie, Encarnacion.

DP_Oakland 1 (Pinder, Lowrie, Alonso); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 5 5 1 1 72 13.50 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Neal 3 1 0 0 1 2 38 0.00 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.38 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 5-2 7 4 2 2 1 7 101 2.89 Miller, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.35 Allen, S, 14-15 1 3 1 1 0 2 25 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Pinder).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:50. A_20,792 (35,051).