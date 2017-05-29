Indians 5, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Pinder ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|1-Phegley pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|a-Canha ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Jackson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Robertson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|201—3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|400
|00x—5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Joyce in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.
E_Lowrie 2 (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramirez 2 (11), Zimmer (3). HR_Alonso (14), off Carrasco; Healy (9), off Carrasco; K.Davis (16), off Allen; Jackson (2), off Mengden; Santana (6), off Mengden; Encarnacion (10), off Mengden. RBIs_K.Davis (32), Alonso (31), Healy (23), Santana (30), Encarnacion (21), Gomes (13), Jackson 2 (7). SB_Ramirez 2 (5), Zimmer (3). SF_Jackson.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Plouffe, Joyce); Cleveland 5 (Kipnis 2, Lindor, Zimmer, Jackson). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Plouffe. GIDP_Lowrie, Encarnacion.
DP_Oakland 1 (Pinder, Lowrie, Alonso); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|72
|13.50
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Neal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|0.00
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 5-2
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|101
|2.89
|Miller, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.35
|Allen, S, 14-15
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Pinder).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:50. A_20,792 (35,051).
