Indians 5, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 7:09 pm < a min read
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis cf 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Pinder ss 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0
K.Davis lf 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1
Healy dh 4 1 3 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 3 0
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 1
Phegley pr 0 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 0 1 0
Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn rf 3 1 1 2
Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 Daniel. rf 0 0 0 0
Canha ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Oakland 000 000 201—3
Cleveland 001 400 00x—5

E_Lowrie 2 (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Jose.Ramirez 2 (11), B.Zimmer (3). HR_K.Davis (16), Alonso (14), Healy (9), C.Santana (6), Encarnacion (10), A.Jackson (2). SB_Jose.Ramirez 2 (5), B.Zimmer (3). SF_A.Jackson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden L,0-1 3 1-3 7 5 5 1 1
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Neal 3 1 0 0 1 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
Carrasco W,5-2 7 4 2 2 1 7
Miller H,12 1 0 0 0 0 3
Allen S,14-15 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Carrasco (Pinder).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:50. A_20,792 (35,051).

