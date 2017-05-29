Indians 5, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Jose.Rm 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Phegley pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|201—3
|Cleveland
|001
|400
|00x—5
E_Lowrie 2 (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Jose.Ramirez 2 (11), B.Zimmer (3). HR_K.Davis (16), Alonso (14), Healy (9), C.Santana (6), Encarnacion (10), A.Jackson (2). SB_Jose.Ramirez 2 (5), B.Zimmer (3). SF_A.Jackson (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,5-2
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Miller H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Allen S,14-15
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Carrasco (Pinder).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:50. A_20,792 (35,051).
