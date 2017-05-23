Sports Listen

Indians 8, Reds 7

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:37 pm 1 min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .274
Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .291
Santana rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Encarnacion 1b 4 3 2 3 0 0 .215
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Robertson cf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Carrasco p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Logan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 7 7 4 6
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263
Cozart ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .343
Votto 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .300
Duvall lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .259
Schebler rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Suarez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .302
Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnhart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Mesoraco c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Gennett 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .298
Peraza 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Garrett p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .063
Alcantara rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Totals 36 7 11 7 5 10
Cleveland 105 010 010—8 7 0
Cincinnati 120 000 400—7 11 2

a-homered for Brice in the 7th. b-singled for Peralta in the 9th.

E_Gennett (1), Garrett (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Brantley (9), Votto (12), Duvall (10), Gennett (5), Garrett (1). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Lindor (10), off Garrett; Encarnacion (8), off Garrett; Gomes (4), off Garrett; Encarnacion (9), off Garrett; Suarez (10), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (22), Brantley (19), Santana (23), Encarnacion 3 (20), Gomes (12), Hamilton (16), Duvall 2 (35), Garrett (1), Suarez 3 (30). SB_Peraza (10). CS_Hamilton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion, Carrasco, Miller); Cincinnati 5 (Duvall, Mesoraco, Gennett, Peraza, Alcantara). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Cincinnati 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gomes, Gennett.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 6 104 2.93
Logan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 2.89
Shaw, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 2.61
Miller, W, 3-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 0.40
Allen, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.45
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett 5 7 7 7 1 2 99 6.00
Brice 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.25
Storen, L, 1-1 1 0 1 0 2 1 21 2.70
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.75

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 2-2. HBP_Carrasco 2 (Schebler,Peraza). WP_Storen.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_26,334 (42,319).

