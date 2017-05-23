Indians 8, Reds 7

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Santana rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.215
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Robertson cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Carrasco p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Logan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Allen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|8
|7
|7
|4
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Cozart ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Schebler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Suarez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Mesoraco c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Gennett 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Peraza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Garrett p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.063
|Alcantara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|5
|10
|Cleveland
|105
|010
|010—8
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|120
|000
|400—7
|11
|2
a-homered for Brice in the 7th. b-singled for Peralta in the 9th.
E_Gennett (1), Garrett (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Brantley (9), Votto (12), Duvall (10), Gennett (5), Garrett (1). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Lindor (10), off Garrett; Encarnacion (8), off Garrett; Gomes (4), off Garrett; Encarnacion (9), off Garrett; Suarez (10), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (22), Brantley (19), Santana (23), Encarnacion 3 (20), Gomes (12), Hamilton (16), Duvall 2 (35), Garrett (1), Suarez 3 (30). SB_Peraza (10). CS_Hamilton (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion, Carrasco, Miller); Cincinnati 5 (Duvall, Mesoraco, Gennett, Peraza, Alcantara). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Cincinnati 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Santana, Gomes, Gennett.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|104
|2.93
|Logan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.89
|Shaw, BS, 1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.61
|Miller, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.40
|Allen, S, 13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|5
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|99
|6.00
|Brice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.25
|Storen, L, 1-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.70
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.75
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 2-2. HBP_Carrasco 2 (Schebler,Peraza). WP_Storen.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.
T_3:16. A_26,334 (42,319).