Indians 8, Reds 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .274 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .291 Santana rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Encarnacion 1b 4 3 2 3 0 0 .215 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Robertson cf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Carrasco p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Logan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 8 7 7 4 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Cozart ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .343 Votto 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .300 Duvall lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .259 Schebler rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Suarez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .302 Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Barnhart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Mesoraco c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Gennett 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .298 Peraza 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Garrett p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .063 Alcantara rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Totals 36 7 11 7 5 10

Cleveland 105 010 010—8 7 0 Cincinnati 120 000 400—7 11 2

a-homered for Brice in the 7th. b-singled for Peralta in the 9th.

E_Gennett (1), Garrett (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Brantley (9), Votto (12), Duvall (10), Gennett (5), Garrett (1). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Lindor (10), off Garrett; Encarnacion (8), off Garrett; Gomes (4), off Garrett; Encarnacion (9), off Garrett; Suarez (10), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (22), Brantley (19), Santana (23), Encarnacion 3 (20), Gomes (12), Hamilton (16), Duvall 2 (35), Garrett (1), Suarez 3 (30). SB_Peraza (10). CS_Hamilton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion, Carrasco, Miller); Cincinnati 5 (Duvall, Mesoraco, Gennett, Peraza, Alcantara). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Cincinnati 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gomes, Gennett.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 6 104 2.93 Logan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 2.89 Shaw, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 2.61 Miller, W, 3-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 0.40 Allen, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.45 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett 5 7 7 7 1 2 99 6.00 Brice 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.25 Storen, L, 1-1 1 0 1 0 2 1 21 2.70 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.75

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 2-2. HBP_Carrasco 2 (Schebler,Peraza). WP_Storen.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_26,334 (42,319).