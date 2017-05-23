Indians 8, Reds 7

|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Cozart ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|C.Sntna rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|B.Zmmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel. cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crrasco p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Logan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Mller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Allen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alcantr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|7
|7
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Cleveland
|105
|010
|010—8
|Cincinnati
|120
|000
|400—7
E_Gennett (1), Garrett (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Brantley (9), Votto (12), Duvall (10), Gennett (5), Garrett (1). 3B_Daniel.Robertson (1). HR_Lindor (10), Encarnacion 2 (9), Gomes (4), Suarez (10). SB_Peraza (10). CS_Hamilton (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Logan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shaw BS,1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Miller W,3-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen S,13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|Garrett
|5
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Brice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Storen L,1-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Carrasco (Schebler), by Carrasco (Peraza). WP_Storen.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.
T_3:16. A_26,334 (42,319).