Indians 8, Reds 7

Cleveland Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 Cozart ss 5 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 3 2 2 0 C.Sntna rf 3 1 1 1 Duvall lf 5 1 2 2 B.Zmmer cf 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 3 2 3 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0 Suarez ph 1 1 1 3 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Storen p 0 0 0 0 Daniel. cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Crrasco p 3 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 1 0 1 0 Logan p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 5 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Mller p 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 3 1 1 0 Allen p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 2 0 1 1 Alcantr rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 7 7 Totals 36 7 11 7

Cleveland 105 010 010—8 Cincinnati 120 000 400—7

E_Gennett (1), Garrett (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Brantley (9), Votto (12), Duvall (10), Gennett (5), Garrett (1). 3B_Daniel.Robertson (1). HR_Lindor (10), Encarnacion 2 (9), Gomes (4), Suarez (10). SB_Peraza (10). CS_Hamilton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 6 Logan 0 1 1 1 0 0 Shaw BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Miller W,3-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Allen S,13-13 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cincinnati Garrett 5 7 7 7 1 2 Brice 2 0 0 0 0 2 Storen L,1-1 1 0 1 0 2 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 1

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Carrasco (Schebler), by Carrasco (Peraza). WP_Storen.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_26,334 (42,319).