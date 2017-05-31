Indians’ Kluber to start against Athletics on Thursday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber will make his first start for the Cleveland Indians since May 2 against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lower back May 3. The injury forced him to leave his last start against Detroit after the third inning. Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts.

The right-hander was 18-9 with a 3.14 ERA last season and went 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in six playoffs starts. Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and finished third in the voting last season.

Cleveland is tied for the AL Central lead despite the fact its rotation has the league’s highest ERA. Kluber will replace right-hander Danny Salazar, who was sent to the bullpen with a 3-5 record and 5.50 ERA.