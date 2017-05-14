Sports Listen

IOC evaluation commission kicks off Paris visit

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN May 14, 2017
PARIS (AP) — The IOC evaluation commission has started its three-day visit to Paris to assess the French capital city’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee members were in Los Angeles earlier this week to meet with the U.S. bid leaders and inspect their planned venues.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games, which will be awarded in September at a meeting of Olympic leaders in Peru. The race began with five cities, but Rome, Hamburg, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary, all pulled out.

The IOC commission’s visit starts on Sunday with discussions on Paris’ proposals that will be followed by venue visits on Monday and further meetings on the final day.

Paris, which last staged the Olympics in 1924, failed in bids for the 1992, 2008, and 2012 Games.

