Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Islanders hire AHL's Luke…

Islanders hire AHL’s Luke Richardson as assistant coach

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:39 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight’s staff.

The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won’t be back.

The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the AHL’s Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year. The former defenseman was an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009-2012.

Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s. Weight says Richardson brings a tireless work ethic and will have his hands on every aspect of the team, including systems, skill development and team culture.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Islanders hire AHL's Luke…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.