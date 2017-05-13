Sports Listen

Izaguirre wins Stage 8 of Giro; Jungels stays in pink

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 11:36 am < a min read
PESCHICI, Italy (AP) — Spanish rider Gorka Izaguirre pulled away from two other riders on the short but steep concluding climb to win the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday while Bob Jungels held on to the pink jersey.

Izaguirre had time to raise his arms and celebrate his first individual Grand Tour win while Giovanni Visconti crossed second, five seconds behind, and Luis Leon Sanchez finished third, two seconds further back.

Izaguirre also won a team time trial with Movistar in the 2014 Spanish Vuelta.

Jungels and the other overall favorites finished 12 seconds behind Izaguirre.

Jungels, of Luxembourg, maintained his six-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Wales. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained third, 10 seconds back, with most of the overall favorites.

