J.D. Martinez’s 2nd homer lifts Tigers over Angels 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Martinez powered up in just his second game of the season, hitting his second homer of the game in the ninth inning to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Saturday night.

Martinez opened the ninth with a solo shot off Bud Norris (1-2) to snap a 3-3 tie. He came off the disabled list Friday after missing the Tigers’ first 33 games with a sprained right foot.

Martinez opened the scoring in the second inning, following Victor Martinez’s single with a two-run homer off Ricky Nolasco.

It remained 2-0 until the fifth, when Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols poked a two-run single off starter Daniel Norris. That gave Pujols 1,844 RBIs, tying Carl Yastrzemski for 11th on baseball’s career list.

Alex Wilson (1-1) pitched the eighth and got the win. Justin Wilson struck out three in the ninth for his second save.