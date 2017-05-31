Jones enjoys productive return as Orioles beat Yankees 10-4

Sports Listen

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones homered and drove in five runs, Chris Davis added a two-run shot and the Baltimore Orioles beat Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees 10-4 on Wednesday night.

Baltimore took two of three from the AL East leaders after coming in with a seven-game losing streak. The Yankees have lost 11 straight series in Baltimore — the second-longest road skid in franchise history behind a 12-series drought at Oakland from 1985-91.

Back in the lineup after missing four straight games with a sore hip, Jones contributed an RBI double to a four-run third inning, hit a three-run homer in the fourth and drove in a run with an infield hit in the eighth.

Tanaka (5-5) lost his fourth straight start, extending the longest streak of his career. The right-hander gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 2-3 innings.

The Yankees had 11 hits but stranded 11 and went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

