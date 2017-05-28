Sports Listen

Jones omitted from US roster for World Cup qualifiers

By BARRY WILNER May 28, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
Coach Bruce Arena has called in a mixture of veterans and young players for the U.S. team’s training camp in Denver heading into a tuneup match against Venezuela and two World Cup qualifiers.

Missing from the 27-man roster is Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones, often a regular in international games. Jones, bothered by a sprained right knee, might not fit Arena’s plans as Michael Bradley is used in more of a defensive midfield role that Jones has filled.

Tim Howard, Brad Guzan and Nick Rimando, fixtures guarding the net, were chosen by Arena along with 21-year-old Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge in Belgium. Other mainstays called in included Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya and Dax McCarthy in midfield; Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore at forward; and defenders DaMarcus Beasley, Geoff Cameron, Fabian Johnson and Timmy Chandler.

The Americans play Venezuela on Saturday, then have qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and at Mexico three days later.

