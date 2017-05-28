Sports Listen

Judge hits 1st slam, Pineda and Yankees beat sloppy A’s 9-5

By MIKE FITZPATRICK May 28, 2017 4:47 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his first career grand slam and the New York Yankees took full advantage of Oakland’s shoddy defense Sunday in a 9-5 victory over the Athletics.

Michael Pineda (6-2) tossed six innings of three-hit ball to win his third straight start. Aaron Hicks and Chris Carter each had an early sacrifice fly as the AL East leaders scored five unearned runs and took two of three in a well-pitched series.

Judge connected with two outs in the third for his 16th home run, tying Mike Trout of the Angels for the big league lead. The drive landed in the right-field seats, not far in front of The Judge’s Chambers cheering section installed by the Yankees for the start of this 4-2 homestand.

Khris Davis hit his 15th home run for the A’s, who committed two more costly errors to raise their season total to 49. They began the day with 10 more than any other team in the majors.

The fielding failures put starter Andrew Triggs (5-4) in tough situations. He went six innings and gave up one earned run.

