Judge tosses suit against NFL over cheerleader wages

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 1:41 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says a lawsuit accusing the NFL and team owners of conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders lacks evidence to support that claim.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup dismissed the lawsuit by a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader. The suit sought class action status on behalf of all NFL cheerleaders.

Alsup’s order — issued on Thursday — said the lawsuit fails to provide the details of “who did what, to whom…, where, and when” to support its claim of an NFL conspiracy over cheerleader wages.

An email to an attorney for the 49ers cheerleader, Drexel Bradshaw, was not immediately returned. The cheerleader was only identified in the suit as “Kelsey K.”

Alsup gave her an opportunity to amend the lawsuit and refile it by June 15.

