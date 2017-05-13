Justin Meram has hat trick, Crew beat Impact 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Justin Meram scored his third goal of the game in added time and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Saturday night to spoil designated player Blerim Dzemaili’s debut.

Substitute Niko Hansen set up Meram for an easy goal on a counterattack to complete the hat trick with his seventh goal of the season. Meram scored twice in the first half only to see Montreal rally in the second.

Ignacio Piatti and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (2-4-4), which lost a second home game in a row after a 2-1 setback two weeks ago against Vancouver.

The Crew (6-5-1) were coming off a loss at home to Toronto FC on Wednesday night.