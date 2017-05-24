Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kansas forward Mykhailiuk returning…

Kansas forward Mykhailiuk returning for senior season

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:15 pm < a min read
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Svi Mykhailiuk is returning for his senior season, ending months of speculation about whether he would remain in the NBA draft with a simple Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk was among the most noteworthy players weighing whether to remain in the draft or return to school. He averaged 9.8 points for the Jayhawks last season, and his ability to shoot from the perimeter made many NBA scouts believe he would be selected in the draft.

But despite performing well in shooting drills during the scouting combine, Mykhailiuk did not get enough reassurance he would be selected and chose to withdraw his name by the deadline Wednesday.

His return gives the Jayhawks arguably the nation’s top backcourt next season and should position Kansas to make another run at the Final Four.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kansas forward Mykhailiuk returning…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.