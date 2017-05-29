Sports Listen

Kerr not well yet, but hasn’t ruled himself out for Game 1

By JANIE McCAULEY May 29, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State’s Steve Kerr expects to decide soon whether he will coach in the NBA Finals, saying Monday he’s not yet ready but hasn’t ruled himself out for Game 1.

Kerr said: “As of right now I would not coach Thursday night. It’s still up in the air.” He said that by Game 1, he might make a decision on his status.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year, still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak, addressed the media Monday when acting coach Mike Brown was out with the flu.

He joked: “I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies.”

Brown has been coaching the team since Game 3 of the first round at Portland, with Kerr assisting at practice and from the locker room before and during games.

