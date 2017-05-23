Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kvitova to decide this…

Kvitova to decide this week on French Open comeback

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:22 am < a min read
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will decide this week whether she will make her comeback at the French Open. She hasn’t played since December, when she was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.

Kvitova previously said she would sign up for the Grand Slam in Paris, which begins on Sunday, in hope of competing. But she wasn’t sure whether she would be ready.

Her spokesman Karel Tejkal said on Tuesday she will make a last-minute decision.

Kvitova has missed the season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December. She was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech city of Prostejov.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Tejkal also said Kvitova’s long-term goal remains to “to be able to play in form at Wimbledon.” That starts on July 3.

Kvitova was the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014. She climbed as high as No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Kvitova announced in early May she was back at practice in Monaco.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kvitova to decide this…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.