Kyrgios withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:06 am < a min read
ROME (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury.

Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, shortly before the Australian was to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Kyrgios also withdrew from the doubles tournament at the Foro Italico, where he was to pair with Fabio Fognini of Italy.

The announcement comes less than 12 days before the French Open.

