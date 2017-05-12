Sports Listen

LA mayor opens door slightly to 2028 Games if 2024 is no go

By BETH HARRIS May 12, 2017 6:49 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has opened the door slightly to considering hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn’t awarded its first choice of 2024.

The International Olympic Committee’s evaluation commission concluded its four-day visit to Los Angeles on Friday and now heads to Paris, the only other bidder for the 2024 Games.

There was nothing in a statement from LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman earlier this month that suggested the city would consider anything other than 2024.

On Friday, Garcetti said the city “would listen if the rules change.”

The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September, when the winning bidder for 2024 is to be announced.

___

This story has been corrected to show Casey Wasserman, not Garcetti, earlier suggested city would only consider hosting 2024.

