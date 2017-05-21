Sports Listen

Langer wins to tie Nicklaus mark of 8 major senior titles

By JOHN ZENOR May 21, 2017 4:25 pm < a min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bernhard Langer cruised to his second straight Regions Tradition victory, shooting an 8-under-64 Sunday to match Jack Nicklaus’ record of eight PGA Tour Champions major titles.

Langer wiped out a six-stroke deficit over the weekend and entered the final round down two strokes to Fred Funk. He finished at 20-under 268 for a five-stroke victory over Scott McCarron and Scott Parel.

Funk shot a 72 to tie for fourth with Marco Dawson (66). He had a triple bogey on No. 12, a hole Langer birdied.

McCarron shot a 69 and Parel 70.

Langer has eight straight rounds in the 60s since the tournament moved to Greystone. He took command on 12 and followed with two straight birdies and another on No. 17.

