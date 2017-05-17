Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-PIRATES

Harper blasts 13th homer, Nationals hold off Pirates 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Harper’s laser to the last row of seats in right field in the ninth gave the 24-year-old star a home run in every ballpark in the National League. He finished with two hits to move ahead of Zimmerman for the major league-lead in batting average (.388).

Zimmerman had two hits, including a double in third inning that gave him 38 RBIs on the season. Jayson Werth added three hits and is batting .457 (16 for 35) in his last nine games.

Stephen Strasburg (4-1) allowed three runs in six-plus innings, walking one and striking out three on a night he didn’t have his best stuff.

Josh Harrison had two hits for the Pirates, including his sixth home run of the season, and also avoided a tag at second base with an acrobatic slide in the sixth. Chad Kuhl (1-4) remained winless since the first week of the season.

REDSKINS-MARLEY

Redskins sign Bob Marley’s grandson after minicamp tryout

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed Nico Marley, grandson of legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

The 5-foot-8 linebacker out of Tulane was at the Redskins’ rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout. They added him to the roster Tuesday.

Marley was a four-year starter in college, becoming Tulane’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 50½. He had 319 tackles, 6½ sacks and four interceptions in 49 games.

Nico’s father, Rohan, played at Miami alongside Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis in the early 1990s and led the team in tackles in 1993 before playing in the Canadian Football League.

Marley was one of three players Washington signed after rookie minicamp along with tight end Manasseh Garner and cornerback Tevin Homer.

CONFERENCE USA-DALLAS COWBOYS

C-USA will play basketball tournaments at NFL Cowboys’ home

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Conference USA will play its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments at the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters the next two years.

The 14-team league announced Tuesday that its 2018 and 2019 tournaments will be hosted at Ford Center, a 12,000-seat indoor stadium that is part of The Star, a 91-acre complex worth more than $1 billion where the NFL’s Cowboys have their headquarters and a practice facility.

Those C-USA tournaments next March, with 11 men’s and 11 women’s games, will be the first major collegiate event planned at the complex in Frisco, north of downtown Dallas.

High school football and soccer games have been played there, as well as a track and field event. Texas Tech held a spring game there last month. Major League Lacrosse is playing its championship game there Aug. 19.

VCU-RHOADES’ STAFF

New VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades completes his staff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades has finished assembling his coaching staff.

Rhoades says Jeremy Ballard will return to VCU as the associate head coach after a two-year absence. Ballard worked with Rhoades under Shaka Smart at VCU from 2012-15 and spent last season at Pittsburgh. The other assistants will be J.D. Byers and Brent Scott, who were on Rhoades’ staff at Rice.

Also, Jimmy Martelli, son of Saint Joseph’s head Phil Martelli, will be the director of operations.

Joey Rodriguez, a member of the Rams’ 2011 Final Four team, will be the director of player development, with Mike Venezia the director of student-athlete development and Don Brown the director of sports performance.

Rhoades was named VCU’s head coach in March after Will Wade left to take the same position at LSU.