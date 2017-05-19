Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-PIRATES

Frazier’s 4 RBIs, homers by Bell, Jaso lift Bucs over Nats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier had a career-high four RBIs, Josh Bell and John Jaso homered, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Frazier hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh to help the Pirates pull away after Jaso’s solo home run in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie. Bell opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first.

Andrew McCutchen and Chris Stewart each had two of the Pirates’ 13 hits. Jaso, who has three home runs, drove in two runs as Pittsburgh took two of three from the NL East-leading Nationals.

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) got the win despite allowing four runs — two earned — and three hits in five innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.

Tanner Roark (3-2) was tagged for seven runs in five innings to remain winless in his last four starts.

ORIOLES-TIGERS

Tigers homer twice off Bundy, edge Orioles 6-5

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez hit a two-run homer off Dylan Bundy to put Detroit ahead in the fifth inning, and the Tigers went on to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Thursday.

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot in the third for the Tigers, who ended a streak of eight straight quality starts by Bundy (5-2) to start the season. The Baltimore right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Jordan Zimmermann (4-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, and three relievers finished for Detroit. Alex Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Seth Smith homered for the Orioles. Baltimore led 3-0 before J.D. Martinez tied it with his fifth home run in six games.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera sat out with a strained oblique, and Baltimore’s Manny Machado was out with a sore finger.

MANFRED-COMPETITION COMMITTEE

Alomar, Smoltz on new MLB competition committee

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and John Smoltz are among 16 men appointed to a new competition committee by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is the only holdover from the 14-man special committee for on-field matters appointed by then-Commissioner Bud Selig in 2009.

The panel announced Thursday includes managers Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees, Mike Matheny of St. Louis, Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buck Showalter of Baltimore. There are four baseball operations executives: New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto and Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

Other club executives include Pittsburgh president Frank Coonelly, Texas managing partner Ray Davis, Washington principal owner Mark Lerner, Miami president David Samson and Boston chairman Tom Werner.

Manfred is considering implementing speedup rules in 2018 that could include a pitch clock and limits on catchers’ trips to the mound.

MLB-UNIFORMS

Under Armour to make MLB uniforms in 2019, a year early

NEW YORK (AP) — Under Armour will take over from Majestic Athletic as the supplier of Major League Baseball uniforms in 2019, a year earlier than previously scheduled.

Fanatics Inc. and MLB announced an agreement in December that gave the company licensing rights to manufacture and distribute merchandise starting in 2020. Fanatics signed a deal last month to buy VF Corp.’s Licensed Sports Group and with it the 600-worker Majestic Athletic plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, where team jerseys and fan apparel are manufactured.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that fan merchandise from Under Armour will be available next year and that Under Armour will be used for dugout clothing during the 2018 postseason. The full switch to Under Armour for on-field apparel will take place for the 2019 season.

Majestic has manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and has been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by both Majestic and Russell.

ALL-NBA TEAMS

Harden, James headline All-NBA first team

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston’s James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

The third All-NBA team includes Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.