Latest Virginia sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer to give the Atlanta Braves a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals Friday night. Arodys Vizcaino recorded three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, rookie Sydney Wiese added 22 — hitting six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 99-89 Friday night. Before the game, Los Angeles received its 2016 championship rings. Elena Delle Donne finished with 27 points for Washington and Tayler Hill added 20. Kristi Toliver scored 15 points in her return to Los Angeles where she spent seven seasons.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has hired Jamill Jones as an assistant basketball coach. He has been an assistant at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast during the past four seasons. Last year, he was on Johnny Dawkins’ staff at UCF and helped develop Tacko Fall into the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Long-shot Actress won the Black-Eyed Susan, breaking her maiden Friday in the prestigious Grade Two race for 3-year-old fillies. Sloshing over a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course, Actress held off Lights of Medina by a head. It was her third career race, following a pair of second-place finishes. Ridden by Nik Juarez, the filly paid $27.60, $10.60 and $7.80.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A grease fire broke out at Pimlico Race Course on Friday before the gates opened for Black-Eyed Susan Day. There were no reported injuries after the blaze was reported around 9 a.m. and racing proceeded as scheduled on Pimlico’s second-biggest day of the year.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is taking heavy action in early wagering for this weekend’s Preakness. The 4-5 favorite on the morning line, Always Dreaming opened at 1-5 when advance betting began Friday afternoon. Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire was second at 5-1.