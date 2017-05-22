Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-BRAVES

Strasburg strikes out season-high 11, Nats top Braves 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out a season-high 11 and kept up his recent domination of the Atlanta Braves, leading Washington to a 3-2 win Sunday that stopped the Nationals’ four-game losing streak.

Strasburg (5-1) allowed five hits in 7 2/3 innings, beating Atlanta for the second time this season and improving to 7-1 in his last nine starts against the Braves. He is 10-8 overall against Atlanta.

He reached double digits in strikeouts for the second time this season after fanning 10 Braves on April 20.

Strasburg faded in the eighth, when Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double. Koda Glover struck out Nick Markakis to end the inning and finished the six-hitter for his third save.

BLUE JAYS-ORIOLES

Estrada fans 12 as Blue Jays beat Orioles 3-1 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marco Estrada matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single. Those three unearned runs turned out to be enough to provide last-place Toronto with its second win in nine games against the Orioles this season.

Estrada (3-2) allowed one run, five hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings. His only other 12-strikeout game came against Cincinnati on June 26, 2012.

The right-hander is 5-1 against Baltimore, including 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three starts this year.

MYSTICS-STORM

Jewell Loyd scores 26 points, Storm beat Mystics 81-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the Seattle Storm’s 81-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Loyd was 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Crystal Langhorne scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and Sue Bird added nine points and 10 assists for the Storm (2-1).

Ramu Tokashiki and Alysha Clark hit back-to-back baskets to make it 52-49 midway through the third quarter and Seattle led the rest of the way. Kristi Tolliver’s 3-pointer pulled the Mystics within two, but Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis answered with a 3 of her own, sparking a 13-0 run that made it 69-54 going into the fourth. Loyd scored six straight points during that stretch.

Langhorne and Breanna Stewart made consecutive layups that gave the Storm a 79-60 lead with 3:13 to play.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington (1-2) with 14 points, and Tayler Hill scored 13.

The Mystics shot just 27 percent (10 of 37) from the field in the second half.

LPGA TOUR

Near-flawless Lexi Thompson wins wire-to-wire at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Kingsmill Championship with a tournament-record 20-under 264 total.

Thompson broke the tournament record of 19 under at Kingsmill’s River Course set by Annika Sorenstam in 2008. The victory came in Thompson’s third event since she lost the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation reported by a television viewer during the final round.

The victory, Thompson’s eighth, gave her at least one in five consecutive seasons.

In Gee Chun, playing with Thompson, shot a bogey-free 67, but was no match for the leader, finishing five shots back. Thompson was also bogey free and finished the tournament with just two bogeys, both on the par-3 17th hole.

Thompson began the day with a three-shot lead and quickly added to it, rolling in long birdie putts on the par-4 first hole and the par-5 third. Chun used birdies on the third, par-4 fifth and par-5 seventh to get within two shots, but Thompson answered with a birdie at the par-4 ninth and then made three birdies in a four-hole span on the back nine. She eclipsed Sorenstam’s record with a birdie on the par-5 15th, pushing her lead to five shots.