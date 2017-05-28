Latest Virginia sports

SENIOR PGA

Singh leads Langer by a stroke at Senior PGA on Trump course

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Vijay Singh used his power to take advantage of rain-softened Trump National, shooting a 5-under 67 to move one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer in the third round of the Senior PGA Championship.

The 54-year-old Singh is 10 under par for the week on the par 5s at President Donald Trump’s 7,100-yard course on the shores of the Potomac River. He routinely outdrove the 59-year-old Langer by 30 yards and got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 18th to maintain his one-shot advantage.

Langer stayed close to Singh despite an off day by his standards. After missing just three greens in regulation in the first two rounds, he missed seven greens on Saturday. He shot 70. His two-putt birdie on 18 was his only birdie on the back nine.

SKY-MYSTICS

Delle Donne scores 20 against former team, Mystics top Sky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points against her former team, Tayler Hill added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 88-79 on Friday night.

Washington was ahead by 21 points after three quarters, but Chicago cut it to 77-66 on Courtney Vandersloot’s 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run. Washington responded with baskets on consecutive possessions by Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver, and the Mystics were up by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Tianna Hawkins added 12 points for Washington (3-2), ranked sixth in the AP power poll.

Washington led 47-38 at halftime with 10 points apiece from Hill, Delle Donne and Hawkins. The Mystics started the second half on a 14-0 run for a 61-38 lead as Chicago missed its first 12 shots. Allie Quigley ended Chicago’s dry spell at the 3:27 mark of the third.

Quigley finished with 17 points, and Tamera Young added 16 for 10th-ranked Chicago (1-4). Vandersloot scored 10 points in her season debut after playing in Turkey.

PADRES-NATIONALS

Strasburg K’s career-high 15, Nats down Padres 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg dominated San Diego with a career-high 15 strikeouts while allowing three hits over seven innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.

Strasburg (6-1) singled and scored Washington’s first run on Bryce Harper’s RBI grounder in the third inning. Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game.

San Diego’s lineup offered little resistance against Strasburg the day after Max Scherzer dominated the Padres with 13 strikeouts in Washington’s 5-1 win.

Strasburg struck out the side in the third and sixth and had at least two in the first six innings.

The right-hander previously struck out 14 batters twice including his Major League debut on June 8, 2010. He set a personal best by setting down Franchy Cordero in the seventh.

NASCAR-EARNHARDT’S WISH LIST

Bucket list: Earnhardt seeking Coca-Cola 600 victory

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first childhood memories of Cup Series racing come from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He remembers watching his famous father Dale Sr. tear up the track. He ran plastic Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough cars down a nearby dusty hill. He recalls his days as a teenager, breaking into the track with buddies and hotwiring golf carts until they were chased off by approaching headlights.

It’s the place where he’d finish running an Xfinity race and return to the Campus Connection apartment complex across the street and drink beer with his buddies until late into the night.

It’s also the track where he ran his first NASCAR Cup Series race — and won the 2000 All-Star race as a rookie.

But of all of the memories at Charlotte, one is strangely absent — a Cup Series points race victory.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt would like to change that in his final season as a NASCAR driver before stepping away for retirement. In fact, he wants to win the Coca-Cola 600 more than any other race remaining on the docket.