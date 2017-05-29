Latest Virginia sports

PADRES-NATIONALS

Schmipf, Padres break out the bats, beat Nationals 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Schimpf hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres broke out the bats, beating the Washington Nationals 5-3 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Padres had only one run and six hits with 31 strikeouts in back-to-back losses in games started by Washington’s Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to begin the series. San Diego bounced back by matching its season high with 14 hits, with 12 coming off starter Joe Ross (2-1).

NL home run leader Bryce Harper was among four starters out of the lineup for Washington. The game was delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes by rain.

Four relievers, including Kirby Yates (1-0), pitched 4 2-3 hitless innings following starter Jhoulus Chacin’s latest bumpy road appearance. Brandon Maurer worked the ninth for his sixth save.

NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Maryland beats Boston College, wins women’s lacrosse title

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Caroline Steele had six goals and an assist, Taylor Hensh scored three times and top-seeded Maryland beat Boston College 16-13 Sunday in the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship game.

Jen Giles, Megan Whittle and Kali Hartshorn each had two goals and an assist for the Terrapins (23-0), who capped an unbeaten season with their 13th national title.

Maryland played in its fifth straight final and won its third title in four years. The heavily favored Terps scored just 10 seconds into the game and racked up five goals in the first 4:29 of the second half, but Boston College kept it from becoming a runaway.

Kenzie Kent had five goals and five assists for Boston College, which reached the championship game for the first time. Sam Apuzzo scored four goals for the Eagles, giving her 80 for the season.

B10-MARYLAND-NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern beats Maryland 6-5 to reach B10 title game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jack Claeys hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get seventh-seeded Northwestern started in a 6-5 victory over Maryland on Sunday, sending the Wildcats to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time since 1984.

Northwestern (27-29) meets Iowa (37-20) for the title later Sunday.

The Wildcats increased their lead to 6-0 in the second on Jack Dunn’s two-run single and Matt Hopfner’s base hit.

Brandon Gum’s grand slam pulled the Terrapins (37-21) to 6-4 in the seventh, and it was a one-run game after Sam Lawrence issued a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the eighth. Lawrence escaped further damage, getting Nick Cieri to foul out and Zach Jancarski to hit into a double play.

Cooper Weatherfield (4-3) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, and Lawrence worked two innings for his second save. Ryan Selmer (2-2) took the loss.

SENIOR PGA

Bernhard Langer wins Senior PGA for record 9th senior major

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh’s late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major.

The Senior PGA was the only major that had eluded the 59-year-old German star during his dominant decade-long run on the 50-and-over circuit. He tied Jack Nicklaus’ senior major record last week with a comeback victory in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Despite a few dozen protesters, the drama remained on the course at President Donald Trump’s club on the shores of the Potomac River. Trump, coming off a nine-day trip abroad, did not attend the final round.

Langer pulled ahead of Singh with a 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th. Singh three-putted 17 to give Langer a two-shot advantage. After Singh birdied 18, Langer calmly tapped in for par and a one-shot victory. He shot a 4-under 68 to finish at 18-under 270. Singh closed with a 70.

Langer also won the season-opening event in Hawaii and has 32 career senior victories.