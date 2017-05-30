Latest Virginia sports

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan’s Minor, Virginia’s Kwiatkowski win at NCAA tennis

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Michigan’s Brienne Minor and Virginia’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski have won singles titles at the NCAA tennis championships.

Minor defeated Belinda Woolcock from Florida 6-3, 6-3 Monday to become the first female tennis champion in Michigan’s history, and only the third player overall from the Wolverines to capture a singles title. The last was Mike Leach in 1982.

On the men’s side, Kwiatkowski gave Virginia its second men’s singles title in three years, beating William Blumberg from North Carolina 6-4, 7-6 (5) in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference final. Ryan Shane of the Cavaliers won in 2015.

The team titles were decided last week. Kwiatkowski was part of a Virginia squad that won its third straight men’s championship, while Florida captured the women’s crown.

NATIONALS-GIANTS

Harper, Strickland traded punches, Nationals beat Giants 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An enraged Bryce Harper charged the mound, fired his helmet and traded punches to the head with San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland after getting hit by a fastball, setting off a wild brawl Monday during the Washington Nationals’ 3-0 win over the Giants.

Drilled in the right hip by a 98 mph heater on Strickland’s first pitch in the eighth inning with two outs, none on and Washington ahead 2-0, Harper didn’t hesitate. The slugger pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.

No one got in Harper’s way as he rushed the mound. His eyes were wide as he flung his helmet — it sailed wide of Strickland, it might’ve slipped — and they started swinging away. The 6-foot-4 Strickland hit Harper in the face, then they broke apart for a moment before squaring off again. Harper punched Strickland in the head as the benches and bullpen emptied.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected. They have some history between them — in the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland, and the All-Star outfielder glared at the reliever as he rounded the bases.

STANLEY CUP

Pittsburgh holds off Predators in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel broke a 37-minute shot drought to score the winning goal in the final minutes as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead on goals by Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and then Nick Bonino, when the puck went in off Nashville’s Mattias Ekholm. The defending Cup champions then didn’t have a shot for exactly 37 minutes as the Predators roared back to tie the score at 3.

Nashville got goals from Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau as it dominated Pittsburgh in the second period and most of the third. A waved-off goal by P.K. Subban in the first period on a coach’s challenge loomed large when Guentzel beat Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne with 3:17 left in the third on the Penguins’ ninth shot.

Bonino sealed it with an empty-netter.

Pittsburgh had the fewest shots by a winning team in a Cup Final game with 12.

NWSL-DASH-WALDRUM

Houston Dash, coach Waldrum part ways

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dash and head coach Randy Waldrum have agreed to part ways.

Waldrum has been coach of the Dash since they joined the National Women’s Soccer League in 2014. Before that he was head coach of the women’s team at Notre Dame from 1999-2014.

With Waldrum, the Dash went 19-39-13 over three seasons. Houston has lost four games in a row this season.

Club President Chris Canetti cited poor results as the reason for the decision.

“This is a tough decision to make, but we all want the team to do well. This group has the talent to fight for a playoff spot and there are a lot of games left to reach that goal,” Waldrum said in a statement.

Waldrum has been offered a technical advisory role with the club.

Assistant coach Omar Morales will manage the Dash in Saturday’s game at the Washington Spirit.