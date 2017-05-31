Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-GIANTS

Gonzalez gets 1st win since April as Nats beat Giants 6-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gio Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning to win for the first time in more than a month, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece as the NL East leaders won their fourth in five games. Jayson Werth added two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.

One night after a wild, bench-clearing brawl that resulted in suspensions for Washington outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland, the teams played without incident.

Each player appealed his penalty, keeping both eligible to participate until resolutions are reached.

The only reminder of the fight came when Harper was booed by the AT&T Park crowd every at-bat. The Nationals slugger, who received a four-game ban Tuesday from Major League Baseball, went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and twice left the bases loaded.

NATIONALS-GIANTS SUSPENSIONS

Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington’s Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals’ 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

YANKEES-ORIOLES

Gardner, Holliday HRs carry Yankees over Orioles 8-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each homered twice, Aaron Judge drove in two runs and the New York Yankees received a solid pitching performance from Luis Severino in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Gardner set the tone for the AL East leaders by connecting on the third pitch from Chris Tillman (1-2), who had not allowed a home run in his previous four starts this season.

Holliday went deep in the first inning and again in the third, his 22nd career multihomer game.

Gardner’s second solo shot sparked a three-run fourth that made it 8-0.

Severino (4-2) gave up one run and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. Although the right-hander’s run of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended in the sixth, he has gone four straight starts without allowing a home run for the first time in his career.

STANLEY CUP-TOSSED CATFISH

Catfish tosser says he was ‘dumb redneck with a bad idea’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Tennessee man is calling himself a “dumb redneck with a bad idea” after police filed charges against him for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Waddell threw the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink on Monday night during the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game.

He was ejected and charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions.

Waddell, of Nolensville, told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he came up with the idea ahead of a trip to see relatives in Ohio.

He said that “like an ignorant redneck, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'”

The Penguins won the game 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Hockey has a long tradition of objects being thrown on the ice, usually in affection like when fans toss hats to mark hat tricks. There are odd offerings, too, including the time-honored tradition of Detroit Red Wings fans throwing octopi during the playoffs.