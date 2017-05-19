Sports Listen

LEADING OFF: Scherzer ready after liner, Senzatela at Cincy

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:47 pm 1 min read
A look at what’s happening all around the majors Saturday:

___

SCHERZER READY

Washington’s Max Scherzer says he is ready to start against Atlanta, six days after he was struck on the left knee by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Michael Saunders. It first appeared Scherzer couldn’t put weight on the leg following the fourth-inning play, but he lasted six innings.

“It’s unbelievable, I don’t even have a mark,” Scherzer said Friday.

Bartolo Colon is to start for the Braves.

___

SENZATELA AT GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK

Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela gets acquainted with a ballpark that punishes small mistakes. He’ll make his first career appearance at Great American Ball Park, one of the most homer-friendly in the majors. Senzatela is second in the NL with six wins, including 2-0 in three road starts. He’s allowed only one homer in starts at San Diego, at San Francisco and at Milwaukee.

___

TANAKA TURNAROUND?

Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka (5-2) looks to rebound from his worst major league appearance when he starts against Matt Andriese (3-1) and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tanaka allowed three first-inning home runs Sunday against Houston and gave up a career-high eight runs in 1 2/3 innings, including and four home runs.

___

PITCHING IN

Mets righty Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.76) has hit his stride after a difficult start to his first big league season since 2014. He’s allowed one earned run in each of his last three starts, going 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA — a needed boost for a New York staff that entered Friday last in the majors with a 5.13 ERA. He’ll oppose 6-foot-9 Angels righty Alex Meyer (2-1, 5.59), who pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning against Detroit last time out.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Sports News
The Associated Press

