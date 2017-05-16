Sports Listen

Liberty football paying $1M-plus to host ODU in 2018

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A university in Virginia is paying more than $1 million to host an in-state opponent for its home-opening football game.

Local news outlets report Liberty University officials say it will pay Old Dominion University $1.32 million to play in its 2018 home opener.

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw says the school could afford the payment only because the Flames signed a guarantee game in 2018 with a Power Five school “that is upwards of seven figures.” He says the guarantee will essentially be forwarded to Old Dominion but would not identify the school it came from.

The Flames’ 2018 schedule features two Power Five schools in away games against Auburn and Virginia.

Liberty is entering the first of two transition seasons during its move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

