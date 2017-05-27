Liberty-Storm, Box

Charles 12-25 3-3 28, Prince 6-16 5-6 19, Rodgers 7-15 1-1 21, Stokes 1-5 0-0 2, Zellous 1-4 0-2 2, Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-1 1-2 3, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-78 10-14 81.
Bird 3-8 0-2 9, Clark 2-5 0-0 4, Langhorne 4-10 1-2 9, Loyd 4-11 7-9 16, Stewart 3-14 11-13 20, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn 1-1 0-0 3, Swords 1-1 2-2 4, Tokashiki 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 6-8 4-4 22. Totals 24-61 25-32 87.
|New York
|20
|24
|26
|11—81
|Seattle
|18
|28
|19
|22—87
3-Point Goals_New York 9-23 (Rodgers 6-11, Prince 2-7, Charles 1-2, Stokes 0-1, Allen 0-2), Seattle 14-28 (Whitcomb 6-8, Bird 3-5, Stewart 3-8, Quinn 1-1, Loyd 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 42 (Charles, Allen 9), Seattle 39 (Stewart 12). Assists_New York 12 (Prince 7), Seattle 15 (Bird, Quinn 6). Total Fouls_New York 24, Seattle 14. Technicals_Charles, Seattle coach Jenny Boucek. A_5,860 (17,072).
