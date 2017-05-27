Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Liberty-Storm, Box

Liberty-Storm, Box

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
Share
NEW YORK (81)

Charles 12-25 3-3 28, Prince 6-16 5-6 19, Rodgers 7-15 1-1 21, Stokes 1-5 0-0 2, Zellous 1-4 0-2 2, Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-1 1-2 3, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-78 10-14 81.

SEATTLE (87)

Bird 3-8 0-2 9, Clark 2-5 0-0 4, Langhorne 4-10 1-2 9, Loyd 4-11 7-9 16, Stewart 3-14 11-13 20, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn 1-1 0-0 3, Swords 1-1 2-2 4, Tokashiki 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 6-8 4-4 22. Totals 24-61 25-32 87.

New York 20 24 26 11—81
Seattle 18 28 19 22—87

3-Point Goals_New York 9-23 (Rodgers 6-11, Prince 2-7, Charles 1-2, Stokes 0-1, Allen 0-2), Seattle 14-28 (Whitcomb 6-8, Bird 3-5, Stewart 3-8, Quinn 1-1, Loyd 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 42 (Charles, Allen 9), Seattle 39 (Stewart 12). Assists_New York 12 (Prince 7), Seattle 15 (Bird, Quinn 6). Total Fouls_New York 24, Seattle 14. Technicals_Charles, Seattle coach Jenny Boucek. A_5,860 (17,072).

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Liberty-Storm, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.