Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Light rail stops near Preakness course closed

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials are urging people heading to the Preakness to consider methods of transportation due to the closure of three light rail stops near the course.

The Maryland Transit Administration says the Mount Washington, Coldspring and Woodberry are closed Saturday due to fallen trees and electric poles. Officials say those headed to the Pimlico Race Course should plan ahead and consider using the metro subway or local bus.

MTA says there is service on the northern portion of the light rail from Hunt Valley to Falls Road. It says people traveling from Glen Burnie and points south can take the light rail to the North Avenue Station and a shuttle bus will take them to Pimlico.

MTA says it’s unclear when the stations will reopen.

