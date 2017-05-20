Sports Listen

Lime Rock race track celebrates 60 years

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:22 pm < a min read
LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Lime Rock Park race track in Connecticut is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

To celebrate, track officials say they are bringing back a man who attended the track’s very first race to kick off the annual Memorial Day festivities.

Rod Kurst, who lives in Terrytown, New York, was 15 when he attended the race in 1957.

Lime Rock Park asked Kurst to be the Grand Marshal for the Pirelli World Challenge season opener on May 26 and 27.

Track officials plan to introduce him to the crown in the pre-race ceremony. He also will make the announcement for drivers to start their engines, and will then wave the green flag for the start of the Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX race.

